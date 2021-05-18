LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The assistant principal of the Riverview Opportunity Center in Bullitt County resigned last week after he was questioned by police, an attorney for the Bullitt County Board of Education confirmed Tuesday.
Jeff Morning II resigned his job around May 12, according to board attorney Eric Farris of the Shepherdsville law firm Buckman Farris & Mills.
Farris said Morning's resignation came after he was interviewed by police at his school assignment, but he declined to elaborate on the reason behind the former assistant principal's departure.
"The district is unable to comment further due to a pending internal investigation and it is believed that a criminal investigation may be pending in the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office," Farris said in a statement to WDRB News. "The district is unable to confirm that the resignation is related to the criminal investigation."
Morning did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.
Riverview Opportunity Center houses the College and Career Readiness Center, the Bullitt Advanced Math and Science Program, and the Teenage Parenting Program.
