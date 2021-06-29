LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Assistant UK football coach Daniel Berezowitz was arrested and charged with assault Sunday night.
According to a report by LEX 18, Lexington police booked Berezowitz around midnight. Police claim they have the 50-year-old on video shoving his wife, then grabbing and twisting her arm, causing her to fall.
Lexington police say neither Berozowitz, nor his wife, were cooperative. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Berezowitz serves as the chief of staff for head coach Mark Stoops.
A University of Kentucky spokesperson said the University is aware and is in the process of gathering information.
