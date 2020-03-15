LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Association of Community Ministries stressed Sunday that while the coronavius outbreak may affect the number of people who are volunteering with their organization, food deliveries will still be made.
The Association of Community Ministries, which is comprised of 13 individual community ministries covering all areas of Louisville Metro, said they are facing one of their biggest challenges as the Louisville Metro area deals with the outbreak of COVID-19.
In the wake of the virus spread, they are putting out a call for volunteers and donations for those in need. They said requests for assistance have increased due to disputed systems and loss of work across the Louisville area.
"There are many working families that have to stay home during this time and they are losing paychecks, but those bills won't simply disappear," Rep. Nima Kulkarni said during an event Sunday.
“If you are in a group that could be affected by COVID 19 take precautions,"Council President David James said. "If you are healthy and can help, then please take the time to lend your time and talent.”
To sign up to volunteer to pack, carry or deliver food, click here.
