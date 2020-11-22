LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday night.
MetroSafe told WDRB News the shooting was reported by an LMPD officer at 10:18 p.m. at 21st and Gilligan Streets, which is near a Family Dollar store.
At least one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but authorities did not immediately know the person's injuries or condition.
WDRB News has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes more available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.