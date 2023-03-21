LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- At least one person was shot at the downtown CVS Tuesday night, according to Metrosafe.
LMPD was called to the pharmacy at the corner of West Muhammad Ali Blvd. and 4th Street around 11 p.m.
Metrosafe did not know the shooting victim’s condition. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
Police tape blocked off parts of the intersection in front of the store and several police cars were on scene. It’s not clear how many employees were inside or if there were any customers around when the shooting happened.
WDRB has asked LMPD for information about what happened.
