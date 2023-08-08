PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least two tornadoes touched down in southern Indiana during storms that moved through on Sunday night into Monday morning.
The National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday that a second EF-1 tornado with 100 mile-per-hour winds touched down in Orange County, Indiana, about a half mile north of downtown Paoli. Damage from the tornado is on the north side of town off N. Oak Street and NE Third Street.
NWS meteorologist John Gordon told WDRB that the damage is from a separate tornado that was confirmed to have hit downtown Paoli.
A Storm Survey Team determined on Monday that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Dubois County and Washington County. The team is still surveying damage in the small town of Salem and the surrounding area.
Downtown Paoli will likely be without power for days because of damage. Bricks were ripped off buildings, wind tore off sheet metal and brought down trees and branches.
Emergency managers in Orange County said the courthouse has serious structural damage and will be temporarily closed to the public. Engineers are assessing the building to determine what repairs will be needed.
We’re back in Paoli today after the NWS has confirmed at least one EF-1 tornado in Orange County. This courthouse has damage to a pillar holding up the clock in the middle of downtown. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/GtOi7nA2S6— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) August 8, 2023
According to Orange County Attorney James Tucker, the building was built in 1850 for about $13,500. There has been a lot of work done over the years to keep the historical features and update the facility to be ADA accessible.
There was a fire at the courthouse in the 1970s, but repairs were made and it underwent a restoration in 2009.
The courthouse is currently used for the Clerk's Office, Circuit Court and more. There has been no information released about how this will affect court proceedings.
