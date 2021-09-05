I-65 South in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-65 north in Bullitt County Sunday morning.

TRIMARC confirmed that police shut down I-65 north near Clermont Road after the fatal crash at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is unknown if anyone else was additionally hurt or killed in the crash.

Officials confirmed that all lanes reopened at 10:00 a.m.

