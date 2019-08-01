LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead after a massive explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky
It happened early this morning near Junction City. That's about an hour southwest of Lexington.
Fire officials say a gas line burst early Thursday morning sparking a billowing fire and sending debris into the night sky.
Witnesses say they could see the flames from miles away and heard what sounded like a bomb.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.