LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died after an early morning house fire in Jeffersontown.
Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, a neighbor reported a fire in the 3700 block of Marlin Drive, off Watterson Trail. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Dozens of firefighters are on scene.
Jeffersontown Assistant Fire Chief Joey Klumb said the man was trying to escape the home. Firefighters found him by the front door, and attempted to revive him, but were unable.
Neighbors tell WDRB's Amanda Roberts that they want answers to what happened.
Arson investigators are on scene, and lights are being used to search the house.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.