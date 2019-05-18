Ball State shooting 5-18-19

(Image courtesy: Fox59)

(CNN) -- At least seven people were shot at a house party near Ball State University early Saturday, authorities said.

The victims include at least three people who suffered life-threatening injuries, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said. Four others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The partygoers included students and locals, he said.
 
The shooting was about a three-minute drive to the University. The wounded were transported to a hospital in Muncie, Indiana, Police Lt. Ryan Trissel said.
The university said there was no ongoing threat to campus.
"Resume normal activities," it said on Twitter.
 
