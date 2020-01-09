LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead after a police chase in southern Indiana ended in a crash.
It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County, Indiana, on State Road 256 near the town of Kent.
Dispatch tells WDRB the person that died is not part of law enforcement.
All lanes of SR 256 are closed at Thompson Road while police investigate.
No other details were immediately available.
WDRB has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated.
