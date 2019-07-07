LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after at least one person was shot Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
MetroSafe says the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Euclid Avenue, which is off 7th Street Road and Algonquin Parkway near U of L's campus, just before 8:30 p.m.
Responding officers found one person who had been shot inside a car. It's unclear if there were any other victims found at the scene.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
This shooting marks the ninth shooting in Louisville over the weekend. Two of those shootings were fatal.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
