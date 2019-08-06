LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amanda Fautz might be young, but candlelight vigils in the wake of mass shootings already feel routine.
"It's to the point where I'm getting numb," the Bellarmine University student said bluntly.
Tuesday evening, she assembled a vigil of her own, but unlike other candlelight vigils, this one wasn't at a church, a park or a community center. It was held somewhere she thinks will send a clearer message.
"We are standing at Mitch McConnell's office in downtown Louisville," she said.
Add the voice of Fautz and the other protesters to the list of those calling on Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to return to Washington and help pass some kind of meaningful legislation in response to the latest mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
"Whatever they're doing right now isn't working, so I'm open to ideas," Fautz said.
McConnell has been the target of a series of protests in Kentucky. Monday night, a separate group of protesters gathered outside his Louisville home and offered up what his campaign called "serious calls to physical violence" against the senator.
"These are people that are not saying things in broad measure. They're not exercising peacefully," Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) said Tuesday in an interview on The Guy Benson Show. "They're calling for the death of an elected official. They've very specific in those calls."
While Gov. Bevin condemned the protest, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, interjected and tweeted, "Seriously, Governor Matt Bevin, in America we allow for peaceful assembly and freedom of speech."
Fellow Democrat Rep. John Yarmuth differs from Fischer.
"There are lines that are kind of hazy in this thing," he said. "You do have a right to protest if you're on the public right-of-way, but you also have to worry about disturbing the peace and other issues that I think the people last night ignored, and that's unfortunate."
Even though he thinks the Monday night protest crossed the line, he's hoping protesters will stay focused on what he says really matters: effecting change.
