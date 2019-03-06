LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Google Fiber’s attempt to lay fiber in three Louisville neighborhoods failed, and the company is preparing to shut off its service in April 15.
Residents of the upper Highlands, Newburg and Portland neighborhoods said they’re finding themselves in the middle of a battle for business. AT&T and Spectrum are competing to win over some 11,000 homes in those neighborhoods where Google Fiber is yanking its service.
“They came to neighborhood association meetings, made huge promises, and then they were like, 'See ya later! Google Fiber customer Lara Augustine said. “I know AT&T is going hard at it. I had a [Spectrum] door-to-door salesman come by.”
AT&T launched a new TV ad, and the company has been setting up booths inside local coffee shops and restaurants to sign neighbors up for service.
There is a booth at the Heine Brothers' location at 2200 Bardstown Rd. on Wednesdays from 7:30-11:30 a.m. There is also a both at the Dundee Tavern in Douglass Loop from 1-7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
AT&T is now offering its standard service at a discounted rate. It slashed its prices from $70 a month to $50. AT&T fiber is slashed from $90 a month to $70.
Those rates are even lower with a bundle.
“Today, we have AT&T Fiber available at more than 175,000 homes and small businesses,” said Joe Burgan, director of public affairs at AT&T.
Spectrum is also giving new rates to new customers. Its standard service is slashed from $64.99 to $44.99, and its one gig service is slashed from $124.99 to $104.99.
Bundling is an option with Spectrum, too.
“We also provide 200 mbps standard service with no contracts, no data caps, and we provide a modem at no additional cost,” Spectrum Spokesman Michael Pedelty said.
