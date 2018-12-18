LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new wireless network coming to town. In fact, it's already here.
According to a news release, AT&T's new mobile 5G network launched in 12 cities -- including Louisville -- on Tuesday. The other cities are Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, San Antonio and Waco.
Experts say newer, 5G networks promise faster Internet speeds and the likelihood that traditional home Internet service will eventually mitigate to a wireless model.
"Just as LTE gave us the gig economy, 5G is going to unleash an unforeseen innovation that we can't even think about today," Harris said, adding that 5G will pave the way for innovations such as driverless cars, smart cities and increased bandwidth.
But don't fire up your mobile device just yet. The only people who will be able to use the network are customers who already have mobile devices equipped to utilize the 5G network.
"Imagine if you went out and bought a toaster and didn't have electricity yet?" said Dr. Adrian Lauf, University of Louisville assistant professor of computer engineering and computer science, in September. "You kind of need the infrastructure first, and you need the phone later."
According to the news release, AT&T will offer "a limited amount" of mobile 5G devices to select customers, beginning on Friday, Dec. 21. The company says it will provide its NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot to some individuals and businesses, along with mobile 5G data usage at no cost for at least 90 days.
