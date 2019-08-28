LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several hundred Louisville AT&T employees agreed to return to work Wednesday after striking earlier this week.
According to a release issued Wednesday morning, negotiators for the Communications Workers of America announced it would end its strike against the company. Officials with CWA say the strike was over "unfair labor practices." Workers are expected to return to work at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The strike, which began at midnight Saturday, was over what workers call unfair labor practices by management during negotiations for a new contract, according to a statement from a CWA union spokesperson.
More than 20,000 AT&T workers across nine states went on strike.
"CWA members' spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt, in a release. "This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together."
The strike involved over 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
This story will be updated.
