LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Copper thieves are to blame for nearly a week of service outages for AT&T customers in certain parts of Louisville.
For some customers living in and around Pleasure Ridge Park, landline and internet service has been out for nearly a week.
"I waited and I waited, but I have a landline phone, and so family and most of the people call me on the landline phone," Vendis Shipley said. "We're senior citizens, and my husband is on medical equipment."
AT&T said a series of copper thefts in the area have created challenges in restoring service for customers.
"Repeated copper thefts have recently impacted our wireline network in a few Metro Louisville neighborhoods," said Andrea Huguely, an AT&T spokesperson. "Some customers are still without service and we are working as quickly as possible to restore it.".
No arrests have been made, and no time line has been given on when the repairs will be complete.
"Tipsters can remain anonymous, so we encourage anyone with information to call local law enforcement or AT&T Asset Protection at 800-807-4205," Huguely said. "For billing assistance or service concerns, customers can contact us at 800-288-2020."
It's not the first time copper thefts have led to outages. Just last week, copper thieves knocked out power
Elizabethtown Police said someone stole electrical components March 21 from a substation off Woodland Drive. That substation is managed by Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative and Eastern Kentucky Power. Police said service was disrupted after the theft.
Police said it will cost around $37,000 to make repairs and replace the stolen copper.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 800-597-8123. A cash reward is being offered for successful tips.
