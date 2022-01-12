LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the "arrest and conviction" of suspects who broke into a gun store in Bedford, Indiana.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced the joint reward Wednesday.
At least three individuals broke through the front door of Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop in the early morning hours on Jan. 11, according to the ATF. The gun shop is located on 37th Street in Bedford approximately 70 miles from Louisville.
The ATF said the suspects stole at least 20 firearms from the store.
ATF’s Columbus field division and the Bedford Police Department are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the burglary can call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email them at ATFTips@atf.gov, or report it here.
