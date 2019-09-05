LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Atherton High School graduate helped rescue more than 100 people in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian.
Jensen Burrows graduated from Atherton in 2003, but the Bahamas is home. He said he's been through many hurricanes, but Dorian is the worst one he's ever experienced.
Burrows and a team of about 12 people are now being called "The Jet Ski Heroes." On Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., they rode around Freeport, going from house to house looking for people who needed to be rescued or who were flagging them down.
The team tried to start the rescue efforts earlier, but the winds were too strong. Even while they were out there, they had to wear face masks, and the jets skis flipped multiple times.
“We were able to rescue over 100 persons, including the elderly, the handicap, infants and even pets," Burrows said "The water conditions were so high that we didn't know if we were riding over water or riding over land. It was scary, because we had high rip currents pulling, and you had like 130 miles per hour winds.”
At least 30 people have been confirmed dead in the Bahamas, and hundreds are still missing as of Thursday night.
Burrows said now that Hurricane Dorian has passed, it's pure devastation. Many homes were washed away and people have no food, water or clothing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.