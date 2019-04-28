LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Atherton High School is one of 50 high schools selected nationwide for Vans' custom shoe competition. Now, it's relying on votes to win the top prize.
Step inside Ms. Gibbs' room at Atherton High school, it's easy to notice it's an art class.
However, to her students it's much more. "Art class is my home. This is my favorite place to be," Junior Joanna Locke said. "I can say truly if i hadn't gotten into art, I wouldn't be myself."
"I feel the most comfortable in the art room. Giving people the chance to widen their horizons with this money, being able to spread visual arts and the freedom of expression to everyone is something that's very important to me," Senior Olivia Bunger said.
Bunger is talking about the chance to win big money for their art department.
"There's a million and one things that we could use the money for," Locke said.
It's an opportunity made possible by Vans' shoe line. Atherton High School was one of 500 high schools around the country that were accepted to compete in customizing Vans shoes. The company looks at schools they can help.
"It's a cow skull that's literally coming off the wall, and we chose to use the skateboard and the handle bars and the shoes in order to show the product that Vans also sells," Locke said.
The other pair is honey bees shoes complete with Kentucky's flower for the local flavor theme.
The two projects took about a month for Locke, Bunger and their classmates, Natasha Campbell and Emelia Barnett to complete. "It was very stressful, but it was worth it because so many ideas from so many passionate people went into it," Bunger said.
The students just found out they made the cut. "Ms. Gibbs stopped me and said, 'did you hear?' and I was like, 'what?' and she told me that we got to the top 50, and I was like, 'oh my gosh.' I was so excited. Yeah, I can't believe it. I still can't," Locke said.
It's the talk in Atherton's hallways. "We were like, we've got to start making posters. We've got to start getting people to vote," Bunger said.
Students said even local law enforcement is voting. "It's so inspiring because it really shows that people really do care about the arts and care about the future of their students because what it comes down to is support for the students. We want support for the arts here. It's not about the individual. It's about the future as a whole," Bunger said.
Vans will select the winner and award them with $75,000.
The other top four will receive $10,000.
"I'll be very excited if we win so that they'll be able to experience some different types of art than what we can't offer them right now," says Rachel Gibbs, Art Teacher at Atherton High School.
However, win or lose, they've already come out on top. "I am incredibly proud of them. They have worked so hard and very diligently. They have come in after school and worked daily. They have worked home at night. They have put their heart and soul into this and balanced their time very wisely. So, I'm really impressed with what they were able to pull together. They're working so hard right now to get those votes. They absolutely deserve it," Gibbs said.
People can vote every day through May 3. Click here to vote.
