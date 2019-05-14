LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Atherton High School students celebrated in a big way Tuesday morning.
Last week, Atherton High School was selected as a runner up in the Van's Custom Culture competition, a national shoe competition.
Students had to customize two pairs of shoes to win using the themes "Off the Wall" and "Local Flavor."
The students won $10,000 for their arts program and they celebrated with a pep rally Tuesday morning.
"It means everything. We can do so much with this money. I'm very excited. We've got tons of different plans. We've all been trying to think about how we can bring in the community, hopefully. Maybe create some murals around the school. Also, it's just going to give our students the opportunity to experience some artwork that they've not been able to experience before," said art teacher Rachel Gibbs.
The students had six weeks to work on the shoes.
The school was one of 500 high schools around the country that were selected to compete in the contest.
