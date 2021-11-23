LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Atherton High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a student reported than another student may have brought a gun to the school, Jefferson County Publics Schools confirmed.
JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert told WDRB News that police were called and are searching for a weapon. None have been found, he said.
Atherton was placed on security level 5, he said. That is the district’s highest security level.
"This morning, we received a report from a student that another student may have been in possession of a gun on school property," Atherton High Principal Stephanie Fluhr said in a letter to school families Tuesday obtained by WDRB News.
"Local law enforcement was notified and began the investigation at our school. At this time, no weapon has been found and all students and staff are safe. While police continue to review the matter and take additional precautionary measures, Atherton is operating on an increased level of security and we are restricting student movement in our building."
This story will be updated.
