Atherton student helps design and build float in honor of grandfather

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- They've lost their lives while giving the gift of life to others, and that gift is the motivation behind one of the floats in this year's annual Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade.
Brady Mayhew, a sophomore at Atherton High School, helped design and build the float for Donate Life. In addition to honoring his grandfather, Mayhew wants to raise awareness.
In 2012, Brady's grandfather was diagnosed with NASH, a life-threatening liver disease.
"It's non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver," said BJ Mayhew, Brady's mother.
David Land was BJ Mayhew's father and hero, and he had just settled into retirement.
He'd been retired for five weeks, and he fell over at home," Mayhew said.
Land eventually received an organ transplant that gave him a second chance at life.
"About a month later, after the transplant, he came out of the coma," Mayhew said.
That gave family members more time with their loved one.
"Six more years I got with him," Brady said.
Last year, the Mayhews lost the family patriarch, but not his spirit.
"Everything about this has just always been about him," Brady said.
To honor his grandfather, Brady was thrilled to help design and build the float.
"Being able to tell people through this giant piece of art ... about this important thing is really inspiring to me." he said.
The float will be on display in Thursday's annual Pegasus Parade. Brady hopes it will not only raise awareness but also motivate people to give the gift of life.
"I think everybody wants to keep family members longer, and if this is a process that will help that, then this is one of the most important things I can fight for," Brady said.
Before his death, Land received multiple transplants. That includes the gift of life from his nurse, who will be on the float with family members on Thursday.
"She decided it was her mission to save him, and she's part of the family, and she donated her kidney to him," Mayhew said.
In addition to the float, the Mayhews say joining the organ donor registry is now a family affair.
