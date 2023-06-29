LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes and coaches from Special Olympics Kentucky returned to Louisville on Thursday.
Greeted by friends and supporters, two athletes, one unified partner and two coaches from Kentucky were welcomed home at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The team participated in multiple events at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Germany last week, winning five gold medals and one bronze medal.
Dennis Gaines and his golfing partner, Wake Mullins, said for them, the trip was an incredible experience.
"Your teammates are there cheering for you and the other countries are there cheering for you too," Gaines said. "It's not you and me, it's us. Just to be up on that podium and to be an Olympian and for them to hang that medal on your neck and for him, it makes you so proud."
Gaines said Mullins will continue playing golf in individual leagues over the next few weeks.
