LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of athletes hit the hardwood on Saturday for the Special Olympics regional basketball tournament.
40 teams from all across the western part of Kentucky battled it out in Elizabethtown.
The tournament was spread out across three different schools in the city.
Basketball is one of the most popular Special Olympics Kentucky sports, with more than 1,300 athletes competing across the entire state.
"It's more than just sports," Hunter Brislin said. "It's family, it's friendships and everyone is bonded together and it's really one big family, one big team."
Athletes were competing on Saturday for a shot to move on to the state championship tournament, which will be held in Louisville next month.
