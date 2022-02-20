LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of the Netflix show "Cheer" will soon have the chance to see the athletes live in action in Louisville.
Athletes from both Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College are rolling up the mats and hitting the road for the cross country tour that stops at the KFC Yum! Center on June 30.
"We don't have the stress of competition, we're not inside the box of a score sheet and all the rules and regulations," Monica Aldama, the head coach of cheerleading at Navarro College said. "So we're going to take you on a journey of all the aspects of cheerleading, the history."
The docuseries follows Aldama and her team on their road to compete in Daytona for the NCA All-Star National Championship.
Aldama says some moves from current and past Daytona routines will be featured in the live performances.
"The show educated people on what competitive cheerleading is because it's not at all what the stereotype of cheerleading is," she said.
It is such an athletic, mesmerizing thing that we do, so I definitely think people will be intrigued and seeing it in person is even better."
The show runs for approximately an hour-and-a-half. Tickets start at $21 and are on sale now.
