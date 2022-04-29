LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Desmond Ridder was only a 2-star quarterback when he committed to playing football at Cincinnati after a historic career at St. Xavier High School in Louisville.
Now, he's going to play quarterback in the NFL.
The Atlanta Falcons selected Riddler with the 74th pick on Friday evening. He was the second quarterback in the draft taken.
With the 74th pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder, sources tell @Connor_J_Hughes. Ridder is the second QB taken in this year’s draft.https://t.co/NKhTdxAeWI pic.twitter.com/dRaovchhDT— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 30, 2022
In four seasons at Cincinnati, Ridder threw for 10,239 yards, rushed for 2,180 yards and had 115 total touchdowns. His senior season, Ridder led his team to a 12-0 record and to the College Football Playoff.
He was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year for his junior and senior seasons.
When at St. X, Ridder passed for 1,319 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 668 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season.
