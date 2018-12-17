LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of residents from Atria Stony Brook donated dozens of baby blankets to the Clark Memorial Health neonatal intensive care unit Monday.
Mary Sheilds, Joyce Raisor and Kate Daub were on hand to deliver 30 handmade blankets and a few crocheted caps to the NICU, which is affiliated with Norton Children’s Hospital. For months, the ladies from the assisted living community have been a part of a sewing group called Blankets for Babies.
The Level 2 NICU is coming up on its first full year in operation. It has six beds and can care for babies 32 weeks and older.
“We really couldn’t survive without the generosity of our community,” said Judy Stewart, the director for Women’s Health Services and NICU.
The blankets will be used to line each bed. And when the family gets to take the child home, the blanket will go with them as a gift.
“It allows us to make it feel more like a home versus the babies being in a hospital,” said Amber Kelley, the manager for Women’s Health Services. “Especially for the parents to walk in, it’s not as intimidating.”
And the blankets bring comfort to the residents making them as well. And the group intends to make and donate more in the future.
“It’s important to them, because this time in their lives sometimes they feel not needed,” said Patrice Smith, Atria Stony Brook Engage Life Program Instructor. “They feel isolated, and this keeps their minds busy. It keeps their hands busy. It gives them something to look forward to.”
The Clark Memorial NICU has a neonatal nurse practitioner on hand every day, but they are working to build 24/7 coverage. Once they do that, the NICU plans to care for babies 28 weeks and above.
