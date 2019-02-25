LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney for a man accused of murdering a man inside of an Olive Garden says he was acting in self defense.
Devone Briggs is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond.
His attorney wanted that lowered significantly, but a judge decided against that.
Briggs is charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Jose Munoz inside the Outer Loop Olive Garden Saturday at about 8 p.m.
Briggs was found and arrested a short time later near Jefferson Mall.
According to court documents, detectives found a gun in Briggs' car, and they say he admitted to shooting Munoz.
Munoz was taken to the hospital but died there.
Witnesses say they heard arguing near the front of the restaurant and then a single gunshot.
But John Olash, Briggs' attorney, said this morning that his client could have been justified in firing that shot.
"From the witnesses I've spoke to the deceased is the one who was the aggressor," said Olash. "He swung at my client. He pushed my client. He threatened Mr. Briggs before the deceased was shot."
At no point did Briggs or his attorney deny that he was the shooter during the hearing.
He's due back in court on March 7.
