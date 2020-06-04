LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The attorney for the family of slain Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor said Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have offered to pay the family’s legal fees and litigation costs.
The office of attorney Sam Aguiar told WDRB News that the offer is “being discussed.”
Taylor was shot and killed in a March 13 raid by Louisville Metro Police officers who served a “no-knock” warrant. Taylor's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against police. The slaying has resulted in seven straight days of protests for racial justice in Louisville.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- Fischer seeks top-to-bottom review of Louisville police department
- 'Breonna's Law,' aimed at regulating no-knock warrants in Louisville, passes Public Safety Committee
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.