BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County jailer appeared in court Thursday for allegedly disobeying court orders and keeping inmates in jail too long.
Attorney Thomas Clay, who is representing Paul Watkins, said that on at least two separate occasions, inmates have accused the jail of holding them past their release date by a day or two.
"It was certainly not intentional and is not going to be repeated," Clay said.
Clay advised Watkins, whose leadership has been under the microscope for a while, not to speak with WDRB News but gave us his side of the story.
"It was a failure to communicate and certainly fault at the jail and not recognizing Judge Burress's order, complying with the order," Clay said. "There should have been no question about that."
Thursday morning's contempt hearing wrapped up shortly after it started. Before the judge left the courtroom, he informed everyone listening in that both parties had come to an agreement.
Clay said the agreement is to open a better line of communication between the court, DPA and the jail.
"We're going to provide phone numbers — cellphone numbers for jail supervisors — in the event there's some issue about inmates being released or not being released," Clay said.
The case may be resolved, but a civil suit against him is still pending. In that case, Watkins is accused of creating a hostile work environment and belittling women.
How he is handling finances has also been questioned. County officials told WDRB News they have reviewed records, and at this point, no wrongdoing has been found.
Clay said when Watkins took over the seat back in January, he walked into a lot of problems that he is trying to fix. He said client's good work has been overlooked.
