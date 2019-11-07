LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's new elected attorney general said he wants to work with the governor, no matter who holds the office.
Cameron is set to become the first African American attorney general ever in Kentucky and the first Republican in more than 70 years. When he claimed victory Tuesday night, it capped a meteoric rise from the little-known general counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell to Kentucky's attorney general-elect.
“It's still a little bit surreal," he said Thursday. "Obviously, we're just elated that we won."
If the numbers hold, Cameron will serve with a Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, the man he will replace as attorney general.
Beshear sued Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about a half-dozen times. But Cameron said he has a relationship with Beshear after working at the same law firm and plans to be less antagonistic in his approach.
“I think people want an attorney general that gets back to the bread and butter basics of defending the laws that are passed by the General Assembly and working closely with our law enforcement community,” Cameron said. “Those are the things that I campaigned on. It doesn't have anything to do with who's in the Governor's Mansion.”
Bevin has requested a recanvass of the governor's race because of what he calls "irregularities." He has not been more specific.
Cameron said he is not aware of any problems in his race, which he won by more than 200,000 votes. But Cameron said Bevin has every right to ask for a second look.
“I recognize that elections are tough and challenging, and so you want to make sure that every vote's counted appropriately," he said. "So I have no qualms with his decision to do that."
Cameron said he does not believe Bevin’s questioning of the results will cause some voters to lose faith in the election process.
“It's not uncommon, and I don't think it has some negative consequence on the long-term health of our democracy or our future elections, Cameron said.
Meanwhile, Cameron is not shrinking from the historic nature of his own victory.
“I hope it encourages people that look like me, or folks of color, African Americans, whomever, to really engage in the political process perhaps in a way they didn't think of beforehand,” he said.
Beshear has floated the possibility of asking Cameron to take office early since Beshear would become governor about a month before his term as attorney general expires.
Cameron said the two have not had that conversation but added he will be ready to “hit the ground running.”
