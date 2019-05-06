LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney says two Clark County, Ind., judges who were shot in Indianapolis last week are on the road to recovery.
During a news conference Monday, attorney Larry Wilder said judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams are recovering well.
They were both shot in the parking lot of an Indianapolis White Castle on Wednesday. The two were in Indianapolis for a judges conference.
Wilder said he spent time with Jacobs and Adams on Monday at their respective hospitals. He said Adams hopes to return to Clark County to continue his recovery in the next couple of days.
But Wilder said Jacobs might be in Indianapolis for a while longer.
"Until they're home with us, that's not what's important," Wilder said. "What's important is their recovery. That's all we talked about, and that's all I care about."
Police have not arrested anyone for the shooting.
On Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a YouTube video showing an SUV pulling up to a White Castle. Two people can be seen getting out of the SUV.
Police say those two people are suspects in the shootings.
Anyone with any information on the identities or whereabouts of the two people seen in the video is asked to call Detective Ron Clayton at (317)-327-3366, or the Homicide/Aggravated Assault unit at (317)-327-4182.
