BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The felony trial of Brooks Houck, the main suspect in the disappearance of Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers will likely be moved out of Nelson County, but the commonwealth and defense attorney could not come to any type of agreement Thursday, so once again, the decision will be at a later date.
Houck is the main suspect in Rogers' disappearance, but this upcoming trial stems from when he was arrested and indicted by a grand jury last summer for allegedly stealing more than 200 bundles of shingles from Lowe's in Bardstown. He faces four felony theft charges along with misdemeanor theft charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Houck's attorneys are trying to get his trial moved far from Nelson County so that they say he can get a fair trial.
"I think we have a better chance of getting a jury that knows nothing about the allegations of the Crystal Rogers case," defense attorney Brian Butler said.
With the indictment, Houck was to have no contact with Lowe's and was given a dusk-to-dawn curfew, with the only exceptions to be for work, medical appointments or family emergencies.
Also at issue in court Thursday was a picture of Houck seen at the Bardstown Christmas Parade. The commonwealth attorney said it's a violation of his bond agreement to be out at night. Defense attorneys say he was working by passing out candy canes with his business info.
Judge John Seay decided to take no action on the Christmas parade issue. He also didn't make a decision on which county to move the theft trial. The commonwealth wanted Washington, Marion or Hart Counties, but defense attorneys suggested Franklin or Jefferson County or somewhere in western or eastern Kentucky. And neither side could come to an agreement.
Rogers' family was in court Thursday for Houck's theft hearing.
"I'm here for my daughter and for what he's done," said Cil Bryon, Rogers' grandmother.
If convicted, Houck could face up to 20 years prison. Seay could have a decision by Feb. 7.
