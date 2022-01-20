LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for the family of a 16-year-old who died of a rare heart condition while in jail custody in January 2016 said Thursday the civil trial ended with a hung jury.

Gynnya McMillen died six years ago in the now closed Lincoln Village Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Hardin County. 

Court records show McMillen died of a rare heart condition, known as sudden cardiac arrhythmia, in her sleep while in custody at the jail, but records show employees at the Center falsified records.

The Kentucky Justice Cabinet determined jail staff missed and falsified 65 bed checks and possibly missed noticing McMillen in a medically stressed state.

A civil suit filed in federal court sought at least $40 million.

A hung jury means jurors couldn't agree on a verdict in the case. Attorneys for the McMillen family said they will go forward with another trial.

The teen was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault in 2016 after a verbal altercation with her mother in Shelbyville. 

