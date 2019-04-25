LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville Athletic Association are arguing whether language in Pitino's contract allowed him to be fired almost two years ago.
The school's attorneys argued in court Thursday that Pitino was fired with "just cause" after findings of NCAA violations in the escort scandal and the announcement of the Adidas investigation. Pitino's attorneys argued the school fired him without due process, in part, because the NCAA's penalties were not final and that Pitino was not personally responsible for adverse publicity as a result.
Pitino is suing for almost $40 million in a breach of contract suit.
A judge's ruling on the argument is at least a month away.
