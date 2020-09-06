LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local anti-gun violence activist Christopher 2X says based on data from LMPD, August proved to be another deadly month in Louisville.
2X says there were 22 homicides and 65 non-fatal shootings in the city. This would bring the total number of homicides in 2020 to at least 108. 2X says it is likely the number of homicides for the year will exceed the record of 117 homicides in 2016.
“We’ve had three months of horrible gun violence, with more than double the typical numbers for homicides and non-fatal shootings,” said 2X. “I never thought I would see this consistent, high number of shootings in our community and so many young lives are being destroyed and families and friends are suffering.”
He also says there are five to eight homicides per month, with occasionally as much as ten. With about 25 non-fatal shooting each month, he says it is still too much during a time of racial unrest and a global pandemic.
“In the best of times, families and children impacted by gun violence suffer tremendously," said 2X. "With everything else going on, it’s even more difficult for families and kids to get help, for kids to succeed academically and thrive.”
2X says he gathers information based on numbers from LMPD's Homicide Unit in order to raise awareness.
Related Stories:
- Community members rally to end gun violence in Louisville
- Louisville sees 'devastating' spike in shootings and homicides
- Local activist says Louisville surpassed 2019 number of criminal homicides
- Louisville activist reports record 23 homicides, 79 non-fatal shootings in July
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.