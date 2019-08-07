LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Scott County, Indiana say an Austin teen has been arrested on charges of rape, child molestation, child exploitation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to a post on the official Facebook page for the Scott County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Michael Stevens was arrested on Tuesday.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it received information on July 25 about the alleged rape and molestation of a child under the age of 14.
Scott County officials say they worked with the Austin City Police and Dept. of Child Services to investigate the allegations.
Stevens is being held at the Scott County Jail.
