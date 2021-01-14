LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Louisville are asking for the public's help to find a missing 77-year-old man.
A Golden Alert has been issued for John K. Green.
According to a news release, Green was last seen near the 1300 block of Cherokee Road, near Longest Avenue, in Louisville's Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.
Green is 5'-10" tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He may be driving a white, 1991 Subaru Legacy station wagon. Authorities say he requires medication every eight hours.
Anyone with any information on Green's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.