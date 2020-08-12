LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Emergency Services is asking for the public's help to find a missing 63-year-old Louisville man.
John Clemons was last seen near Cathe Dykstra Way, which is off Cane Run Road, not far from Rockford Lane.
Officials say Clemons, a Black man, is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red and white U of L jacket and either gray or khaki pants and black strap shoes.
It is unclear when he was last seen. No photos of Clemons have been released.
Anyone with information on where Clemons might be or if you see him, you're asked to call 911.
