LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are asking for the public's help to find a missing Indianapolis teen.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Aniyah Scott has been missing since Feb. 21, 2019.
The agency posted about Scott's disappearance on its official Twitter account on Sunday.
#MISSING!Aniyah was last seen on February 21, 2019 in #Indianapolis, #Indiana.https://t.co/5t1ituSVik— NCMEC (@MissingKids) July 7, 2019
Authorities say Scott is biracial, 5'4, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Scott's location is asked to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or Indianapolis Metropolitan Police at 317-327-3811.
