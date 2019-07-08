Aniyah Scott

Seventeen-year-old Aniyah Scott has been missing since Feb. 21, 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are asking for the public's help to find a missing Indianapolis teen.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Aniyah Scott has been missing since Feb. 21, 2019.

The agency posted about Scott's disappearance on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

Authorities say Scott is biracial, 5'4, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about Scott's location is asked to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or Indianapolis Metropolitan Police at 317-327-3811.

