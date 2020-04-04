Michael Dedmon

Michael Dedmon, 56, was last seen near 10507 Dry Creek Way, not far from Billtown Road and Fairground Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man.

Michael Dedmon's truck

According to the Golden Alert, Dedmon is possibly driving a red 2013 Toyota Tacoma with a rottweiler decal on the rear windshield. 

Michael Dedmon, 56, was last seen near Bala Court in Fern Creek, according to the Golden Alert issued Saturday evening. Dedmon is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds. 

Anyone who has seen Dedmon or knows where he may be is asked to call 911. 

