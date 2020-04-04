LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man.
Michael Dedmon, 56, was last seen near Bala Court in Fern Creek, according to the Golden Alert issued Saturday evening. Dedmon is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds.
According to the Golden Alert, Dedmon is possibly driving a red 2013 Toyota Tacoma with a rottweiler decal on the rear windshield
Anyone who has seen Dedmon or knows where he may be is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.