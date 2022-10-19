LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Kadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
She was last seen just after 2 a.m. Sunday by a Hardinsburg police officer in the company of 18-year-old Marcus Durbins sitting inside a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. That vehicle is described as a 2012 grey Ford sedan with a Kentucky license plate with a registration of D2V163.
At the time, she had not been reported messing.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office at (270) 756-2361.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.