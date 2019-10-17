LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers are being reminded to check the pump before they get gas.
Officers say found a card skimmer was located inside a pump at the Marathon gas station in Hardinsburg.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a bank alerted investigators and customers to fraud on scome credit cards traced to the gas station.
Officials are checking surveillence, and urge everyone to check their bank accounts for any fraudulent activity. Anyone who sees something suspicious should call their bank.
If something seems wrong with a pump, contact police.
