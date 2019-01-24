LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A loud "BOOM" was heard in four different Kentucky counties Tuesday night, but authorities are unable to identify the cause.
Around 6 p.m., people in Jackson County, Madison County, Estill County, and Rockcastle County reported hearing an earth-shaking boom.
That area is southeast of Lexington.
According to a report from WKYT, 911 dispatchers say many people called in after hearing it, but deputies were unable to find a cause.
"It was so unexpected that I just kind of jumped," said Devonna Hisel, a Jackson County, Kentucky, resident.
"There's no reports of damage, no one seems to know what it was. So it's kinda like, very puzzling," she added.
"I don't know," said Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hays. "It could be Ghostbusters. I don't know what this is."
Deputies say they'll probably never know what caused it, but there's no reason for people to panic.
