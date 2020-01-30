LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the name of a man who died after crashing his pickup truck into the back of a delivery truck last week.
According to deputy coroner Jacqueline Smith, 55-year-old Timothy Ebertshauser died at University Hospital from multiple blunt force injuries.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, the crash happened shortly after noon on Jan. 24, in the southbound lanes of Taylorsville Road. Police say the Chevy Silverado Ebertshauser was driving near Bowman Field was involved in a crash near Pee Wee Reese Road, but continued on for unknown reasons before crashing into into the back of delivery truck near Dutchmans Lane.
No other injuries were reported.
