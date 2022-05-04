LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County coroner’s office has released the name of a woman who died after she was shot Tuesday inside a St. Matthews home.
Ashley Foster, 20, was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 7:29 a.m. on May 3, according to the coroner's office.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers had responded to the home in the 300 block of Macon Avenue, which is near Lexington Road and Shelbyville Road, around 6:30 a.m. That's where officers found Foster with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to court documents, investigators identified 39-year-old Michael Coates as a suspect. Police say he had a gun and a small amount of marijuana, when he was located on Frankfort Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. and taken into custody. Police say Coates admitted he shot Foster.
Coates is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in marijuana.
