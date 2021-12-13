Franklin County Creek Death

(WDRB/file)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin County man died after his car overturned in a creek over the weekend.

Officials said the body of 62-year-old William Amey Jr. was pulled Sunday from Benson Creek. Police said Amey left his home around 4:15 a.m. Saturday for work. 

Around 9 a.m., a local farmer found Amey's car overturned in a creek. Amey was found about 2 or 3 miles upstream near the Red Bridge.

Police said it appears his death is tied to flash flooding.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.