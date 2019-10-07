LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle at a pay lake in south Louisville Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 47-year-old Dennis Bernard Jones. His cause of death is listed as "blunt force injuries."
A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department says officers were sent to Harry's Pay Lake in the 10000 block of Barricks Road, just south of the interchange between I-65 and the Gene Snyder Freeway, just before 6:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found Jones' body.
Police say Jones had walked out of the woods by the lake and stabbed someone. A family member of the person who was stabbed was driving in an effort to render aid, when they hit Jones with the car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no charges are expected.
The stabbing victim, a man in his 20s, is expected to survive.
Police say it does not appear that the stabbing victim or the deceased knew each other. The motive for the attack is not known.
"I'm just shocked, I can't believe this because this is really a dead end street and it's quiet," said neighbor Bruce McCauley.
