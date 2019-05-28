LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a Henry County, Kentucky, boy who was found dead in a pond over the weekend.
Kentucky State Police have identified the child as 8-year-old Walker Henry Weeks. His body was found early Saturday morning.
Weeks disappeared from his Eminence, Kentucky home Friday night.
Police say the boy had autism.
Crews searched for him for about five hours until the Louisville Metro Police Department's dive team found Weeks in the pond on a farm near his home, near Jackson Road and Sand Springs Road.
